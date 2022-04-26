New music from Palomino Motel on 207

Spencer Albee & Natalie Mishell team up to create a new duo on the Maine music scene

PORTLAND, Maine — Spencer Albee is well known on the Maine music scene. He's played with various bands including Spencer and the Walrus and is the man behind the annual Beatles Night event at the State Theatre.

Now, he has a new partner and is teaming up with Natalie Mishell to form Palomino Motel.

Mishell moved to Maine in 2020 from Brooklyn and the two met at an open mic. Since then they’ve formed their new band, Palomino Motel.

Palomino Motel "Make This Easy"

Palomino Motel "Honest"