New England Boiled Dinner -- a classic meal for this time of year

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — New England Boiled Dinner
This recipe has been bouncing around my family for quite a while, and no one will actually lay claim to it -- but it is the recipe we've used for years. As many people as there are who make Boiled Dinner, I am guessing there are as many variations in how they make it. This is my way!
Here is what you will need:
Corned beef -- depending on how many people you want to feed, select the right size -- I usually cook a four pound piece (my recipe suggests that you select a brisket cut (sort of flat) with a layer of fat on one side, and some 'dots' of fat throughout
Vegetables (all amounts subject to your likes and dislikes):
6 Carrots, sliced and cut in sections
one large Turnip, peeled and cut in sections
8 small boiling onions, peeled, but intact
4 to 6 potatoes, peeled and cut in to sections
I head cabbage, cut in to quarters or sixths
Remember, you can add or subtract amounts of vegetables based on your preference.
Preparation:
Cover meat with cold water in large pot. You want to have plenty of water -- because once you remove the meat, you are going to boil all the vegetables in that water! Bring cold water and meat to a boil. Reduce heat and cook very slowly for four hours. (Note: the timing here will depend on the size of the meat. The internal temperature should be about 160 degrees, so use a meat thermometer to check before you remove the meat from the boiling water.)
Preheat your oven to about 250 degrees -- a really low oven. Once the meat is cooked, remove from the pot, and place in a baking dish and cover with foil so it won't dry out. Place covered meat in oven while you cook the rest of the vegetables.
Bring remaining stock to a boil. Add carrots, turnip, and onions, cook about 20 minutes.
Add potatoes, cook five minutes.
Add cabbage, cook for 20 minutes.
And you're done! Remove vegetables from the broth, place in large serving dish. Remove your meat from the oven, slice and serve with vegetables. Add mustard and/or butter as needed. Enjoy!