New England Boiled Dinner -- a classic meal for this time of year

A few hours of boiling and chopping and you've got yourself a feast.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — New England Boiled Dinner

This recipe has been bouncing around my family for quite a while, and no one will actually lay claim to it -- but it is the recipe we've used for years. As many people as there are who make Boiled Dinner, I am guessing there are as many variations in how they make it. This is my way!

Here is what you will need:

Corned beef -- depending on how many people you want to feed, select the right size -- I usually cook a four pound piece (my recipe suggests that you select a brisket cut (sort of flat) with a layer of fat on one side, and some 'dots' of fat throughout

Vegetables (all amounts subject to your likes and dislikes):

6 Carrots, sliced and cut in sections

one large Turnip, peeled and cut in sections

8 small boiling onions, peeled, but intact

4 to 6 potatoes, peeled and cut in to sections

I head cabbage, cut in to quarters or sixths

Remember, you can add or subtract amounts of vegetables based on your preference.

Preparation:

Cover meat with cold water in large pot. You want to have plenty of water -- because once you remove the meat, you are going to boil all the vegetables in that water! Bring cold water and meat to a boil. Reduce heat and cook very slowly for four hours. (Note: the timing here will depend on the size of the meat. The internal temperature should be about 160 degrees, so use a meat thermometer to check before you remove the meat from the boiling water.)

Preheat your oven to about 250 degrees -- a really low oven. Once the meat is cooked, remove from the pot, and place in a baking dish and cover with foil so it won't dry out. Place covered meat in oven while you cook the rest of the vegetables.

Bring remaining stock to a boil. Add carrots, turnip, and onions, cook about 20 minutes.

Add potatoes, cook five minutes.

Add cabbage, cook for 20 minutes.