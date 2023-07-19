New Bull Moose releases include greatest hits album from one of New England’s most popular bands

Chris Brown from Bull Moose joins us in the 207 studio with Herb Ivy from WBLM 102.9 to talk new releases.

PORTLAND, Maine — For nearly as long as 207 has been around, Bull Moose has been coming into the studio every couple of weeks with a list of new releases. This appearance was a special one. Chris Brown, who usually appears in the segment, brought along Herb Ivy, the morning host at WBLM 102.9 FM.

Here are a handful of the new releases at Bull Moose:

Duane Betts - "Wild & Precious Life"

Duane Betts is the son of Dickey Betts from The Allman Brothers Band. He has been playing with his dad and with other children of The Allman Brothers Band members for years, but this is his first solo album. Many people associated with The Allman Brothers Band family are on the album, and it shows. It's exactly the album we hope he would make—it's blues rock with a touch of country here and there.

Aerosmith - Various reissues

Aerosmith owns its catalog, and until now it was split between labels Columbia and Geffen. Now, all albums are under the Universal umbrella. Most of the Columbia albums were reissued on remastered CDs last Friday. Vinyl and the remaining CDs will follow soon. This sets up the huge "Greatest Hits" package that is coming next month. The band already released a 1971 rehearsal tape, and we expect more archival releases in the future.

Hiroshi Yoshimura - "Music For Nine Post Cards"

Much of the ambient music that is so popular these days flows from this 1982 album, even though its first CD release was in 2017. This is the first time vinyl has been available anywhere since the 1980s. Few outside Japan heard his music, but we all heard the musicians that were influenced by him. The album is still and serene, mostly with quiet Rhodes piano and sustained synth tones. You'll get in the ballpark if you can imagine a refined and orderly version of Brian Eno's "Music For Airports."

Brian May and Friends - "Star Fleet Project + Beyond"

When Queen was on hiatus in 1983, Brian May got his friends (including Eddie Van Halen!) together for two days to record a version of them from a Japanese TV show named "Star Fleet." Brian May remixed it and the other music they recorded that week. There's a long Queen-style ballad and an even longer blues jam.