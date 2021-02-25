Neighbors stay connected through the pandemic

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Around five o’clock most evenings, a group of neighbors in Cape Elizabeth come out of their homes and gather on the corner Wood and Ivie Roads. It started nearly a year ago and serves as a way for the group to stay connected while staying safe. They enjoy cocktails and conversations, all while standing about 10 feet apart.
Recently they decided to involve their grandchildren. To get the kids outside, Tony Ornatek held the one-of-a-kind Snow Snake Festival. Ornatek designed a track and kids painted wooden sticks as their snakes. The kids snaked the sticks through the snow and each kid walked away with an award.
The group says they gather most nights as long as it’s not too cold.