Need to rekindle your sense of wonder? Here’s a book to get you started.

A Maine writer opens our eyes to nature’s amazing shapes and structures.

PORTLAND, Maine — As a naturalist and a science writer, Kimberly Ridley views the world of nature through especially discerning eyes. Sights the rest of might pass by without ever noticing get her attention.

“It’s quite comical,” she says. “I go for walks every day, but they’re often not aerobic. It’s just my habit to look at the world around me.”

Ridley’s interests are reflected in her new book, “Wild Design,” an examination of how nature — “the original architect,” she said — has created fascinating forms and shapes and structures in an unending array of animals, plants, minerals, and more. What she offers readers “is an invitation to reconnect and rekindle your sense of wonder. It will help you see the world beyond your window with new eyes.”

Even during the coldest weeks of the years, nature provides us with marvels — if we know where to look.

“Right now I’m very into looking at the buds on trees,” Ridley said enthusiastically. “Here we are in winter in Maine and it’s so drab out. But if you really take a close look at the trees, you can see all these lovely little structures. The buds are already forming. And that just makes me feel better. It gives me a broader view of the day and of the world around us.”