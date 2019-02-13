PORTLAND, Maine — 5) Moonstuck (1987): People sometimes forget that before he took a deep dive into direct-to-video Nicolas Cage was a heartthrob and leading man in movies like Peggy Sue Got Married, Valley Girl, and of his romantic magnum opus: Moonstruck. Starring opposite Cher, Nic Cage plays a 1 handed near-do-well with a soft spot for Opera. Cher really shines here and it's kind of a shame she didn't do more movies. When Harry Met Sally gets a lot of credit for being the best New York Romance but Moonstruck is not to be overlooked.

4) Stardust (2007): Princess Bride, deservedly, gets the lion's share of the credit when it comes to fantasy romance; but this 2007 movie based on a book by Neil Gaiman is not to be overlooked. It's got everything you need for a great story: an evil prince, Clair Danes as a sentient star, Robert DeNiro as an airship caption, and a coven of evil witches lead by Michelle Pfeiffer.

3) Scott Pilgrim Vs the World (2010): Admittedly a movie that appeals to a somewhat narrow demographic Scott Pilgrim vs the World resonates deeply with people who wish life were more like a video game. With a case that includes not 1, but 2 future members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as well as local darling Anna Kendrick) Edgar Wright's movie is a dizzying tour de force of over the top style. It also comes very close to defying the "manic pixie dream girl" trope. Nearly anyway. The books made that point better.

2) The Lobster (2016): If I told you what the plot of this movie was I don't think you'd believe me. In an unspecified future single people are sent to a resort hotel to find new partners with whom they are compatible or else they are turned into animals. Colin Farrell has picked a Lobster and the film proceeds from there.

1) Shrek (2001): One thing that people forget is that the first EVER oscar for best animated picture was won by Shrek. The Dreamworks film that basically kickstarted this new golden age of truly all-ages animated movies with jokes aimed at the adults in the room. Spawning a number of sequels and thousands of internet memes it need must be remarked that Shrek is still a pretty heartwarming story about outcasts finding love.