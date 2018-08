Pepperoncini Relish

Yield 1 cup

2 C Stemmed Pepperoncini, Pulsed in a Food Processor

1 small Red onion

½ C Granulated Sugar

2 TBS Cider Vinegar

Salt and Pepper to taste

Mix the sugar and vinegar in a heavy bottomed saucepan, stir to wet sand consistency and place over medium heat. Cook until the sugar has liquefied, stirring constantly. Add the peppers and onion and cook, stirring frequently until most of the liquid has thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Chill before serving.

© 2018 WCSH-TV