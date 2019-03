PORTLAND, Maine — RECIPE

Tortellacci with Sage Cream, Candied Walnuts & Cranberries

Makes: 1 Entree

Optional Add On:

Grilled Protein like Fish, Chicken or Pork Tenderloin

INGREDIENTS

• 5 oz Filled Pasta (Tortellini, Ravioli, Etc.)

• 1 Tbsp Olive Oil

• 1 Tbsp. Shallots, minced

• 1 tsp Garlic, minced

• 1 oz Sherry

• 2 Tbsp. Fresh Sage, Chiffonade (Julienne)

• 3 Tbsp. Whole Butter, Unsalted

• ¼ Cup Heavy Cream

• 1 oz Grated Parmesan

• ½ Handful Baby Spinach

• 2 Tbsp. Dried Cranberries

• 1 Tbsp. Candied Walnuts

• .5 oz Shaved Parmesan Cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Cook pasta as recommended by manufacturer, lightly rinse with warm water and set aside

2. Heat saute’ pan and then add olive oil, followed by the shallots and garlic and cook until just translucent.

3. Deglaze pan with sherry and flame off residual alcohol. Add sage and butter and simmer until butter is just melted.

4. Add heavy cream, pasta, and grated parmesan cheese and baby spinach and continue to simmer until sauce starts to thicken.

5. Season with salt and pepper to taste and then add walnuts and dried cranberries.

6. Plate pasta dish with sauce and finish with shaved parmesan cheese.