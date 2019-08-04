PORTLAND, Maine — Looking for fun things to do for the spring? Is the appearance of April break causing you angst, fret not fare adventurer, Jennifer Hazzard's book, The Maine Play book has ideas galore. From getting out to see a ballgame at Hadlock field to finding the closest Maple brunch, she & her family have traveled around the state looking for the right kind of activity for those kind of fussy folks, that might need a little excitement and a little sugar all at the same time.

She's narrowed it down to five different locales for the interview, but I won't ruin it here.

To find The Maine Play book, visit the closest local bookstore near you.