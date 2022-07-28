Music writer Aimsel Ponti discusses upcoming summer concerts in Maine

There's nothing like catching a live show during the summer. Lucky for us, Maine has quite the setlist.

PORTLAND, Maine — Music writer Aimsel Ponti is back in the 207 studio with a snapshot of summer concerts in Maine.

Here's the setlist:

SHOW: Ani DiFranco

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, July 30, at the State Theatre in Portland

INFO: Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco has been releasing albums since 1990. She’s an absolute force of nature. Her latest album is last year’s “Revolutionary Love.”

SHOW: Khruangbin

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Aug. 5, at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

INFO: Texas-based rock trio Khruangbin bring their Space Walk Tour through Portland. The band is known for its hybrid blend of Thai funk, psychedelic, rock, dub, and soul, among other genres. Expect an eclectic, enthralling night of tunes that will induce both dances and trances.

SHOW: The Ballroom Thieves

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. at Head of Falls in Waterville

INFO: Indie folk-rock duo the Ballroom Thieves hail from New England, where their big-hearted, energetic sound has evolved worldwide since gaining an audience in 2010. They celebrate their new release “Clouds” — a lush meditation on longing to return to touring but also a reflection of its difficulties. Francesca Blanchard opens.

TICKETS: Head of Falls in downtown Waterville

SHOW: Guster on the Ocean

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Aug. 13. at Thompson’s Point in Portland

INFO: The Friday night show with Josh Ritter at the State is sold out, but there are still tickets left for the Saturday extravaganza at Thompson’s Point. Opening acts include Shovels & Rope, Amythyst Kiah, Darlingside, and Pete Kilpatrick.

TICKETS: $55 in advance, $60 day of show.