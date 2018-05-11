(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- From musicians you know well, to those one hit wonders you had no idea were making new music, Aimsel Ponti has her guide on must-see concerts in the month of November.

I’m With Her

Sunday, Nov. 11 at State Theatre

I’m With Her is the trio of Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek), Aoife O’Donovan (Crooked Still), and Sarah Jarosz. They first started playing together in 2014 and released their debut album, “See You Around” earlier this year and it’s a dozen tunes with ukulele, fiddle, banjo and acoustic guitar and lead vocals traded among the three women. But it’s the three voices together that shines the brightest on the album.

Shawn Mullins

Thursday, Nov. 15 at Stone Mountain Arts Center

Sunday, Nov. 18 at Johnson Hall in Gardiner

Unless you lived under a rock in 1998 you likely remember the Shawn Mullins’ song “Lullaby” with lines like “Her parents threw big parties, everyone was there/They hung out with folks like Dennis Hopper, Bob Seger and Sonny and Cher” and the big refrain of “Everything’s gonna be all right, rockabye!” The song rocketed all the way to number one on the Adult Top 40 Billboard Chart and still enjoys airplay today. “Lullaby” is from the singer-songwriter’s fourth album “Soul’s Core.” Two decades later, Mullins is still doing his thing and five albums have come since “Soul’s Core.” A spin of 2015’s “My Stupid Heart” revealed that he’s still a thoughtful songwriter as evidenced by the song “Ferguson” with the lines “Brother fighting brother on the ground we now hallow/And sad hallelujahs the angels did sing.”

Paula Cole

Nov. 17th at Stone Mountain Arts Center

Joan Osborne’s Dylanology with Anders Osborne and pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph

Thursday, Nov. 29th at State Theatre

Last year, singer Joan Osborne released “Songs of Bob Dylan." The album spans Dylan’s beloved standards from the ’60s and ’70s (“Masters of War,” “Highway 61 Revisited,” “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” “Buckets of Rain,” “Tangled Up In Blue”) to some of Osborne’s favorites from his later albums, including “Dark Eyes” (from 1985’s Empire Burlesque), “Ring Them Bells” (from 1989’s Oh Mercy), “Tryin’ To Get To Heaven” (from 1997’s Time Out of Mind), and “High Water” (from 2001’s Love and Theft). “His versions are legendary and I’m not trying to improve on them,” Osborne says.

