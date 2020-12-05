PORTLAND, Maine — Jazz Sabbath – Jazz Sabbath – CD, LP

In 1968 he piano player from a British jazz piano trio was hospitalized. When he got out two years later, he discovered another band had stolen all their songs and named themselves Black Sabbath. [It’s a joke, of course, but it’s good. Jazz Sabbath’s piano player is Adam Wakeman, who tours with Ozzy and Black Sabbath. He is well-known to progressive rock bands, for his own work and his recordings with father, Rick Wakeman of Yes.]

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Reunions – CD, LP

This album won’t be out in most places until the Friday. Isbell allowed indie music stores to sell it a week early to help with Covid-19 closures. Reunions is like all his solo albums – mostly country with a hint of rock here and there. His songwriting continues to improve.

Call of The Wild – 4K, Blu-ray, DVD

Harrison Ford and a CGI dog star in Disney’s 2020 adaptation of Jack London’s book. Harrison Ford is good and the dog probably is too good. A lot of people

found the CGI distracting. Even so, it’s a great choice for a family movie. It’s PG but has enough action for older kids and plenty of Harrison Ford for adults.

Various artists – Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR, and Boogie, Volume 2 – CD, LP

City Pop was big in Japan in the late 1970s and early 1980s. It’s a mix of funk, disco, 1980s synth pop, and soft rock. There often is a tropical feel to it, so you feel like you need to find your old oversized Ocean Pacific t-shirts.

RELATED: Mixing up cocktails at home with Portland bar owner, Andrew Volk

RELATED: Winter Harbor Music Festival finds its voice online