When 207 had New Orleans legend Cyril Neville on the show they were backed up by a versatile, capable band. That band was lead by Tim Sullivan. He's a local phenom in the Portland area playing the Mainely Dead Project at Portland House of Music every Wednesday. They cover live Dead shows from days of yore. Something to see and appreciate if you're interested in that kind of thing. Tim also plays around Maine with his band The Shakes.

He has his own solo project too. And he just released a new album.

Tim Sullivan Back to the Root Cellar and it's available at Bull Moose music.

