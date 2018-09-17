Music is many things to many people. A release, relief, something to dance too, something to occupy the time. It can fill the void of a lost day, or shatter the stress of a hard day at the grind. It can lift you up from the depths of the burdens of bearing one's shoulders to the ground and release you from that final fit.

Hours North is a crew of four young men, playing together since high school they still apply emphasis to the term playing. You can see it in the way they interact. The movement, the motion, the general well being and joy that they express, they are having so much fun. This is the intoxication that music represents to so many of us that have wandered down the halls of song. The singing and the dancing the crying and the shouting. It's all allowed in a song and it is there to make you feel good. To make you feel better. Watching Hours North you can't help but feel better. They are just having so much fun. But don't take my word for it.

https://www.facebook.com/hoursnorth/

https://soundcloud.com/hoursnorth

