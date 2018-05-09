SHOW # 1

First Aid Kit: Thursday, Sept. 6 at State Theatre.

Show info: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1696826-first-aid-kit-portland/

First Aid Kit is the Swedish folk duo of Klara and Johanna Soderberg. They’re on the road in support of their latest album “Ruins” which is their 4th. They’re also about to drop a gorgeous 4 song EP called Tender Offerings which will be out on Sept. 14.

They’ll have a full band with them at this show. In 2014 they released the album “Stay Gold” home to one of their most popular songs “My Silver Lining”

SHOW # 2

Armies cd release show with OHX & Kenya Hall

Friday night at Aura

Show info: https://auramaine.com/events/18-armies/

Armies is the Portland band of Dave Gutter, Anna Lombard, Jon Roods, DJ Ellsworth and Ryan Curless. They just released their second album called “Armies II”

They like to describe its sound as rock/R&B dance music that has been heavily influenced by hip-hop, gospel, funk and psychedelic French pop of the ’60s.

SHOW # 3

Peppino D’Agostino

Friday, Sept. 14 at the Boothbay Opera House

Show info: http://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/peppino-dagostino-2/

A native of Italy, D’Agostino has made his considerable international mark as a musical artist on the guitar since he arrived in America 33 years ago. In 2017 Guitar Player Magazine listed him as one of the 50 transcendent superheroes of the acoustic guitar. He’s an acoustic fingerstyle player. D’Agostino has released more than a dozen albums.

SHOW #4

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweat w/Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds

Saturday, Sept. 15. Thompson’s Point in Portland.

Show info: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1718739-nathaniel-rateliff-night-portland/

It’s one of the last hoorahs of the summer of 2018 in terms of outdoors shows!

Debut album was the self-titled one in 2015 with the hit “S.O.B” and their most recent one is “Tearing at the Seams” released earlier this year.

The sound is a blend of rock, soul, gospel, folk rock, blues rock, and America.

Be sure to arrive on time because you don’t want to miss the soul, rock and funk band. Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds with powerhouse vocalist Arleigh Kincheloe.

