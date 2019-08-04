PORTLAND, Maine — Tim Janis & Máiréad Nesbitt are playing a benefit concert this weekend at the York Community Center featuring music composed by Janis. A well-known composer of ethereal, mood-driven music, Janis returns to the composition from his directorial debut with the film Buttons that he also doubled on composing the score.

He’s brought the former Celtic Woman, Máiréad Nesbitt, to dance to the music that springs forth from her violin with effortless gesture and extraordinary aplomb.

To learn more about Tim Janis & Máiréad Nesbitt, you can visit their websites.

The show is at York Community Center at 3 pm & 7 pm.

https://timjanisinconcert.bpt.me