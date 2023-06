Local band Muddy Ruckus tells us about their upcoming album, and where you can see them live.

PORTLAND, Maine — Local band Muddy Ruckus is back in the 207 studio, making it their first appearance since early 2020.

They're back and brought new music with them. They're getting set to release their new album, "Vacationland."

They'll be performing live at Thompson's Point in Portland on July 7 and have other upcoming shows where you can catch them live this summer.