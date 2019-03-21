PORTLAND, Maine — The Slush Cup

1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Shawnee Peak, Bridgton. Free. www.shawneepeak.com

Skiers and snowboarders try their luck against a 100-foot-long man-made pond of ice cold water. They'll try to skim along as far as they can go - many getting drenched before they reach the other side. This is also a great spectator sport. There will be an outdoor beer garden with BBQ lunch for all viewers, too!





Thomas College Dirty Dog Mud Run

Sunday, April 14. Thomas College, Waterville. $45-$90. www.thomas.edu/mud-run/

This 5K features 15 obstacles (like mud, cargo nets, mud, tire pulls) and multiple mud pits. Also: wall climbs, bucket carries, and hills. Costumes encouraged. There's also the option to compete in the lap race and see how many laps you can squeeze in!





World Snowshoe Wife Carrying Championship

10 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Sunday River, Newry. $25 www.sundayriver.com

Carry your partner over the 278-yard course, which features obstacles made of snow. Will your parter get dropped? Probably. The winner of the championship round will be declared the Wife Carrying Snowshoe World Champion.





Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

8:30 a.m. April 20. Kenduskeag Stream, Kenduskeag. $35 in advance, $50 day of. www.kenduskeagstreamcanoerace.com

This 16.5-mile race begins in the Town of Kenduskeag and ends near the confluence of the Penobscot River in downtown Bangor. Bring your canoe or kayak, your best costume, and a sense of adventure.

Maine Indoor Rowing Championship

8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 31. CrossFit Casco Bay, Portland. $20 in advance, $30 day of. $100 for relay. www.regattacentral.com

Challenge yourself in this 2K rowing race that's nowhere near open water! Instead, this event uses a rowing machine. In honor of the Portland Community Rowing Associations 10-year anniversary, there's also a 10K race you can do on your own or as part of a team.