Mr. Drew shares tips for dealing with wild amphibians

Mr. Drew stopped by 207 with some of his animals to teach how to properly handle amphibians found in Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — When it comes to protecting species found naturally in Maine, few know more than Drew Desjardins from Mr. Drew And His Animals Too. At his facility in Lewiston, Mr. Drew takes in injured, neglected, and unwanted exotic animals to either find them new homes or nurse them back to health to be released into the wild.

On his latest visit to 207, Mr. Drew brought in a Grey Tree Frog, a Yellow Spotted Salamander, an American Toad, and an American Bull Frog.

Mr. Drew said amphibians are coming out to breed this time of year, and many of them are crossing roads and looking for water.

If you see these animals in your yard this summer, which is bound to happen, you should leave them alone, he said.

Although many times children will do what they think is the right by catching them and letting them go, they’re transferring oils including sunscreen and bug spray to the animals.

You can visit Mr. Drew And His Animals Too in Lewiston. He also makes appearances at schools for children.