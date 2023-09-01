Mr. Drew introduces 207 to Hercules

Mr. Drew runs Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, taking in and rehabilitating injured animals or reptiles people can no longer care for.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Andrew Desjardins is one of our favorite guests we get to have in the studio on 207. He owns and operates Mr. Drew and His Animals Too in Lewiston, rehabilitating and caring for animals that are injured, removed from homes, or that owners can no longer take care of.

Desjardins also offers education on these types of animals, often visiting schools with his critters.

207 is never really sure what animals he’s going to bring in on any particular visit, but it’s always something that has the studio talking for days to come.

When he arrived in the studio for this segment, everyone noticed he had a big wicker basket with him. He was asked what was in the basket.

“That’s Hercules,” Mr. Drew said, with a smirk. When it came time to take Hercules out, everyone quickly saw how he got his name.