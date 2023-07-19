Have you ever heard of a skink? Mr. Drew and His Animals Too join 207

Mr. Drew stopped by 207 to teach us about some of his reptile friends, including skinks, which use their short legs and blue tongues to ward off predators.

PORTLAND, Maine — Andrew Desjardins is the owner of Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, a center in Lewiston that takes in unwanted reptiles or animals in need of rehabilitation. Whenever he stops by our studio, it’s an adventure. We don’t necessarily know who he’s bringing with him, but we’re always interested in what he has to say about the animals.

Many of the animals at his center come to him in one of three ways. They are either illegal animals that people aren’t allowed to own in Maine, pets people have gotten and later decided they can’t care for, or native species that have been injured and need to be rehabilitated.