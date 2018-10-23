(NEWSCENTER Maine) --There are myriad movies that you could choose to watch to make your girlfriend jump with fear into your protective arms. And if you're sense of humor is more inclined to 'toughen up those kids', then viewings of terror films may be what you are looking for.

This is not that list. The genius of Bull Moose assembled a list of movies fit for the season with out the horror, the blood & guts, the sinew & the screaming.

LABYRINTH- Starring a very young Jennifer Connelly & the rock god David Bowie. Also in concert with Jim Henson Creations, this features muppets and riddles it's an adventure through a dream scene accompanied by David Bowie music. A treat for the whole family.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN- Leave it to Mell Brooks, then throw in Gene Wilder, Peter Doyle & Marty Feldman, "What ump?" The dancing scene to Putting on the Ritz will have everyone laughing the pop corn all over the floor.

THE CRAFT- A coven of young witches featuring Neve Campbell, & Robin Tunney at the beginning of their career & they have magic. And they are a coven.

SCOOBY DOO-2002- It's always nice to travel back in time. Sometimes I find myself thinking in Scooby talk. Shaggy always bugged me, and Fred, well, Fred. This is the early days of digital accompanyment, the dog really isn't there, it's animated, with computers, but that was a big deal in 2002.

HOCUS POCUS- This cult classic is so popular it is being revived in theaters starting this Friday. Closest one is Methuen, MA. But you could find it in your home through streaming but you may already own it.

Others to consider this season of scare; BEETLEJUICE (He's the ghost with the most) HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA & MACBETH-The version staring a young Ian McKellen (think Gandolf) and Judy Dench. Really, it's that good.

© NEWS CENTER Maine