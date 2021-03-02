Mother, daughters create cookbook to help feed others

Allison Hill and her daughters created Feeding Family, Feeding America and 100% of the proceeds go to Feeding America.

PORTLAND, Maine — When the pandemic hit last spring, and schools in Atlanta, Georgia went to remote learning, Allison Hill decided to come to her family's summer home in Ogunquit with her kids. The family started spending more time together, especially around mealtime.

They began documenting their family meals, and that led to the idea of creating a cookbook. Allison did the cooking, with the help of her family and her daughter, Cristina took the photos.