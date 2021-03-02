Mother & daughter hope their cookbook helps feed others

PORTLAND, Maine — When the pandemic hit last spring, and schools in Atlanta, GA went to remote learning, Allison Hill decided to come to her family's summer home in Ogunquit with her kids. The family started spending more time together, especially around mealtime.
They began documenting their family meals, and that led to the idea to create a cookbook. Allison did the cooking, with the help of her family, and her daughter, Cristina took the photos
The book is helping those in need. All proceeds from Feeding Family, Feeding America, go to Feeding America