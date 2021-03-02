Mother & daughter hope their cookbook helps feed others

More time in the kitchen for one family leads to a way to help those in need.

PORTLAND, Maine — When the pandemic hit last spring, and schools in Atlanta, GA went to remote learning, Allison Hill decided to come to her family's summer home in Ogunquit with her kids. The family started spending more time together, especially around mealtime.

They began documenting their family meals, and that led to the idea to create a cookbook. Allison did the cooking, with the help of her family, and her daughter, Cristina took the photos