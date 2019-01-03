PORTLAND, Maine — Monica Wood is a novelist & playwright. Perhaps best known for When We Were the Kennedys, her most recent novel The One-in-a-Million Boy also received great acclaim. She is also a playwright and her first play, Papermaker, debuted at Portland Stage in an extended run and then became it's bestselling play ever. So, how does she follow that?

The Half Light is her new play currently in production at Portland Stage Company through March 24, it poses an interesting question to a college secretary, can anyone be trained to see the dead?

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit The Portland Stage Company.