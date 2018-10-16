Molé is a traditional Mexican dish that can be added to any dish. It is great over chicken, pork, fish, or any rice dish. It can be made spicy, or mild depending on the peppers you use. The recipes are usually handed down from generations. Manuel Peña's mother taught him this recipe. He uses it at Taco Trio Restaurant and shares it with you here.

Molé

Boil Together

4 Ancho Chiles 4 Chipotle Chiles 10 Guajillo Chile 10 Pasilla Chille

Fry together in a Large Pan

1/2 Cup of Each: Sesame Seeds-Almonds-Walnuts-Pecans-Raisins

1/2 Tspn of Each : Black Pepper Corns, Cumin Seeds, cloves, thyme, Mejorana, Corriander, Anise Seeds

2 Tblspns Mexican Hot Chocolate

2 Bay Leaves

1 Cinnamon Stick

Break, & crush all dry ingredients and heat in a frying pan just to the point of browning.

Add the following and cook until browned.

1 White Onion

1 Plantain

6 cloves garlic

Take all ingredients and put into a blender with 1/8 cup sugar & 2 cups broth or stock. Blend well until it is a thick liquid. Pour into a stock pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat until sauce is thick & sticks to the spoon.

Serve hot over chicken, pork, beef, fish, or rice.

Harvest On The Harbor event details

Thursday October 18

Different Roads, a global food tasting with Maine Winery Guild

This event will offer a toast to the weekend. Participating restaurants include Sichuan Kitchen, Taco Trio, Solo Italiano, Mami, Flip Creperie, Union Kitchen, Ameera Bread, Bouchard Family Farm, Sinful Kitchen and Sea Dog Brewing Co. Cellardoor Winery, Ricker Hill Cider and eighteen twenty wines, Shipyard beers and Ruffino Prosecco and more. Tickets are $65 pp. The event will be held at from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Harvest Festival Tent, 100 West Commercial St.

Friday October 19

Maine Lobster Chef of the Year

This annual favorite features a seated, multi-course, all lobster lunch right on the water, highlighting some of Maine’s most creative approaches to lobster. Attendees help name the People’s Choice Lobster Chef of the Year after tasting all the dishes while the professional judges select a winner as well. The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and is $95 pp. The event will be held in the Harvest Festival Tent, 100 West Commercial St.

On the Rocks Happy Hour

In partnership with Maine Distillers’ Guild, On the Rocks will offer attendees tastings of more than a dozen of Maine Distillers’ Guild members products, including gin, vodka, bourbon, rum and more, creating the ultimate boozy happy hour. Each spirit will be paired with food selected to enhance the flavor profiles found in the liquor. This event is from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and is $65 pp. The event will be held in the Harvest Festival Tent, 100 West Commercial St.

Saturday, October 20

Hair of the Dog this event is the ultimate morning after party, showcasing a variety of Bloody Marys and the Pig Kahuna will be serving roasted pork breakfast tacos with cilantro eggs, Cotija cheese, fresh mango salsa. This event will be held from 10 a.m. - noon in the Harvest Festival Tent, 100 West Commercial St. Tickets are $50 pp.

Fusion Coffee Lab

In partnership with Coffee By Design, this event offers attendees the opportunity to discover and create their own perfect coffee. Tickets are $35 pp. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. at Coffee By Design, 1 Diamond St.

Maine Oysterfest with The Maine Oyster Company

Attendees will experience the coast of Maine at this afternoon seafood event, tasting a variety of Maine oysters. Meet Maine’s oyster farmers, learn about the different coves and harbors and learn how to shuck an oyster like a pro while indulging in Maine’s coastal bounty and select beverages. General admission tickets include 1 dozen oysters and beverages; VIP admission includes early access, 2 dozen oysters and beverages. The event is from 4 - 6:30 p.m. for general admission; VIP admission is at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 pp VIP and $55 pp general admission. The event will take place in the Harvest Festival Tent, 100 West Commercial St.

Sunday, October 21 @ Brick South, Thompson’s Point

Market on the Harbor - A one-stop tasting, sipping and shopping experience to explore the varied food and drink in Maine. Guests walk table to table to try and buy tasty treats and sips from local makers and epicurean purveyors. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 pp.

Harvest on the Harbor is sponsored by Lexus, AAA/Celebrity Cruises, Diageo/Bulleit Bourbon, Shipyard Brewing Co., Bangor Savings Bank, WCSH TV, Coffee by Design and Native Maine with additional support from Visit Portland, Maine Winery Guild, Maine Distillers Guild, Down East Magazine, Portland Press Herald, Townsquare Media, LL Bean and Eat Drink Lucky. Harvest on the Harbor™ will benefit local makers, the SMCC Culinary Arts Program, Maine Farmland Trust and Maine Aquaculture Association.

