Despite challenges life has thrown his way, Mitch Sturgeon is "Enjoying The Ride." It's the title of a book he's written about his life; his diagnosis; and his push to remain positive through multiple sclerosis.

Sturgeon offers a unique perspective on the lives of people living with disabilities, because he grew up playing in his own mother's wheelchair. She was paralyzed when Sturgeon was just a kid. He was her age when he was diagnosed with a particularly disabling form of MS, eventually putting him in his own wheelchair.

Through humor, sadness, and inspiration Sturgeon talks readers through his mother's struggles and triumphs, as well as his own; and how family and friends have helped along the way.

You can find out more and follow Mitch Sturgeon's journey here.

