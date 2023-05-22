'Empowering women is always relevant': Miss America and Miss Maine stop by 207

Miss America Grace Stanke and Miss Maine 2022 Madison Leslie teamed up this past weekend to help spread the word about the scholarship program.

PORTLAND, Maine — The 207 studio has been home to plenty of guests over the years but none quite as glamorous as Miss America and Miss Maine.

Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke and Miss Maine 2022 Madison Leslie both stopped by to talk about their roles and why the titles go beyond wearing a crown and sash.

Leslie was raised in Lewiston/Auburn and graduated from Franklin Pierce University in 2022. She was crowned Miss Maine in June of 2022.

Stanke is from Wisconsin and was crowned Miss America in December. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison this year with a degree in Nuclear Engineering.

Check out the full interview to learn more about the young women, their roles, and how sisterhood and scholarships are a key focus of the Miss America Organization.