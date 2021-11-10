x
Homemade mini-doughnuts that are easy to make

Chef Bo Byrne shows us how to make Bunyols de vent dough.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Bo Byrne is the owner and chef of T.O.P Dog Portland. He's also a culinary arts teacher at Southern Maine Community College.

Bunyols de vent dough (Nun’s Puffs)

  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 lemon zested
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 cup flour
  • 4 eggs
  • 3 fl oz. sambuca
  • Oil to fry

Dough:

  • In a pot combine the milk with sugar, butter, lemon zest, and salt and bring to a boil.
  • Once boiling add the flour and stir to make a dough. 
  • Cool until it starts to pull from the sides, only a few moments.
  • Set in dough aside to cool. 
  • Once cooled add the eggs one at a time and mix.
  • Pour the sambuca and stir to combine.
  • Refrigerate for 30min at least before frying.

Directions:

  • Heat oil to 350 F in a medium-sized pot with a candy thermometer. Have a slotted spoon or strainer handy with a paper towel-lined plate.
  • Fry in small batches, roughly tablespoon-sized doughnut holes.
  • Doughnuts may need to be flipped halfway through the process if they don’t flip themselves. This can be done with a chopstick.
  • Cool until golden brown.
  • Test one doughnut first to get a sense of your oil temperature and timing.
  • Mini-doughnuts can be achieved by adding a 1/4 cup more flour to the initial dough and working a middle hole with your thumb and middle finger. Use vegetable oil on your hands if planning to shape.

Recommended: Sprinkle with powdered sugar or a cinnamon-sugar mix immediately.

You may like them plain too, lots of flavor!!

