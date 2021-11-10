Homemade mini-doughnuts that are easy to make

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Bo Byrne is the owner and chef of T.O.P Dog Portland. He's also a culinary arts teacher at Southern Maine Community College.
Bunyols de vent dough (Nun’s Puffs)
- 1 cup milk
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1 lemon zested
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 cup flour
- 4 eggs
- 3 fl oz. sambuca
- Oil to fry
Dough:
- In a pot combine the milk with sugar, butter, lemon zest, and salt and bring to a boil.
- Once boiling add the flour and stir to make a dough.
- Cool until it starts to pull from the sides, only a few moments.
- Set in dough aside to cool.
- Once cooled add the eggs one at a time and mix.
- Pour the sambuca and stir to combine.
- Refrigerate for 30min at least before frying.
Directions:
- Heat oil to 350 F in a medium-sized pot with a candy thermometer. Have a slotted spoon or strainer handy with a paper towel-lined plate.
- Fry in small batches, roughly tablespoon-sized doughnut holes.
- Doughnuts may need to be flipped halfway through the process if they don’t flip themselves. This can be done with a chopstick.
- Cool until golden brown.
- Test one doughnut first to get a sense of your oil temperature and timing.
- Mini-doughnuts can be achieved by adding a 1/4 cup more flour to the initial dough and working a middle hole with your thumb and middle finger. Use vegetable oil on your hands if planning to shape.
Recommended: Sprinkle with powdered sugar or a cinnamon-sugar mix immediately.
You may like them plain too, lots of flavor!!