PORTLAND, Maine — The Center for Maine Contemporary Art's exhibit on climate change, "Melt Down" is now on display in Rockland, March 23 through June 9.

Bruce Brown curated ten artists with differing views of the Arctic and Antarctic to put in plain sight the rapid changes in these fragile ecosystems. From the stoic icebergs slowly fading into their watery abyss as shot by photographer Peter Ralston, to the imaginary trip through time in Jan Piribecks digital film, the visions may differ but the story remains the same, there is no hoax to climate change. The exhibit combines these ten visionary artists to stare at the rapidly disappearing ice caps of the poles. Jim Nickelson photographs water running through ice in Iceland, where Shoshonna White makes photograms of snow & ice melting in solution. It is beautiful in its bleak irreverence. The single color of blue, in all its vast hues, slides into many of the images. Blue is cold, so this makes sense, and adds the irony that the planet is heating up.

Opening night of Melt Down was March 23, and the show will be on view until June 9.

CMCA Melt Down