If you’d like a job where there is never enough time to take all the phone calls and read all the articles and monitor all the tweets and look at all the stories that you really ought to be checking out every day, then welcome to the world of Chuck Todd. As the moderator of “Meet the Press” and political director of NBC News, he is a man drinking out of a fire hose.

What does he have to cover on his beat? Well, let’s count. One president. One vice president. Fifteen Cabinet members. 50 governors. 100 senators. 435 representatives. That’ll fill your Rolodex right there.

He also spends a lot of time talking with political aides, strategists, opinion shapers, pundits, spin doctors and reporters, including NEWS CENTER Maine’s Pat Callaghan, who sat down with Todd recently in Washington for an interview for 207. Their conversation ranged from Trump to lobster tariffs. Usually Todd is asking the questions; in this interview, he answered them. Take a look for the perspective of someone who’s forgotten more about American politics than most of us will ever know.

© 2018 WCSH-TV