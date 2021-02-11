Meals from The Tiny Kitchen Cookbook: Roasted red bell peppers with linguica and feta

Chef Annie Mahle demonstrates how to put this easy dish together for an appetizer or dinner

PORTLAND, Maine — Roasted red bell pepper halves with linguica and feta can serve as dinner or an appetizer with smaller peppers.

While the happy colors of red peppers and yellow tomatoes pop against the white of the feta, this dish allows for endless variation. Try fennel sausage topped with Parmesan cheese or prosciutto topped with chèvre. The feta is salty, and so is the sausage, but even so, a little dusting of salt on the tomatoes makes the whole dish sing.

Serves 2

2 red bell peppers, cut in half and seeds removed

5 ounces linguiça sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices

4 ounces feta cheese, sliced into four pieces

6 golden (or red) cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of kosher salt

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Place the pepper halves in a roasting pan or pie plate, cut side facing up. Fill the pepper halves with sausage. Place a feta slice on top of the sausage, followed by the tomato halves. Drizzle with the olive oil, and sprinkle sparingly with salt.

3. Roast for 1 hour and 10 minutes, or until the peppers are soft and beginning to brown on the edges.