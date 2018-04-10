Name: Marty Grohman

Campaign: Independent candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 1st district

Age: 50

Lives in: Biddeford

Opponents: Democratic incumbent Chellie Pingree, Republican Mark Holbrook

On his resume: Grew up on a dairy farm in Carthage. Worked as a chemical engineer “until inventing a composite decking material” that he turned into a manufacturing business. Now serving in his second term in the Maine House of Representatives.

Noteworthy positions: Supports expanding Medicaid in Maine. Says the two major parties have created a hyperpartisan atmosphere.

Fun fact: Has run a podcast called “The Grow Maine Show.”

https://www.martygrohman.com/

