Mark your calendar: Tuesday is 207 Day in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Tuesday is 207 Day in Portland. The event is taking place for the second year in a row thanks to the folks at Portland Downtown, an organization devoted to promoting businesses, especially small ones, in the city.

"Ready to solve Portland riddles, take goofy photos of city statues, and score $2.07 deals downtown?” Portland Downtown said on its website. “Then you’ve come to the right place.”

Falling on Feb. 7, the event features a number of activities. Some will be held on Feb. 7, and others will occur on the weekend days of Feb. 3 and Feb. 4. Do note that the weather is expected to be fiercely cold over the weekend, and will likely alter Saturday's schedule of events.

The idea is simple: to draw people into Portland and show them a good time.

Cary Tyson, the executive director of Portland Downtown, joined 207 to talk about this year’s festivities— everything from a scavenger hunt to $2.07 oysters.

Watch the full 207 conversation to learn more. And just for the record: your friendly neighborhood 207 program has no connection with 207 Day except, as Tyson says, as inspiration.

