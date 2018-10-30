Name: Mark Holbrook
Campaign: Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 1st district
Lives in: Brunswick
Opponents: Democratic incumbent Chellie Pingree, independent Marty Grohman
On his resume: Works as a counselor. Has never held elective public office. Ran for Congress against Chellie Pingree two years ago and lost.
Noteworthy positions: Favors repeal of Obamacare. Says that “global warming is political, not environmental or scientific.” Says that when fighting Islamic terrorists “coalitions are fine for feel-good, TV consumption, but the unfettered Marines are the way to get the job done.”
Fun fact: His first job was shoveling out a chicken barn.
Website: www.holbrook4me.org