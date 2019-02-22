PORTLAND, Maine — Dominic Lavoie is a major figure in the music scene in Portland. He's also well known in Madawaska, his home town. He's made Portland his home and can be heard as the voice on the radio, and also seen on stage with The Lucid. Mariposa is his first solo project release and it is a pure example of his musical genius. From the complicated melodies, he delivers effortlessly to the linguistic gymnastics he travels through. The songs are all named after butterflies, hence the title of the album. And the way the little insects flutter aptly mirror some of the music that Lavoie puts forth, from the Crysanthamama ringing through The Common Rose, you might hear his influences, but what you most likely will hear is Dominic Lavoie fluttering in pure musical joy.

Mariposa release party will accompany the debut of his newest video for the single from the album. It is at One Longfellow Square on March 2cnd in Portland.