PORTLAND, Maine — Born and raised in Portland, Mari Black recently returned to Maine to perform and teach. She credits the generous teachers she first encountered in Maine with her love of music, her passion for performing, and her strong desire to teach and give back.

Mari's won some of the most prestigious fiddling awards around the world -- Scotland’s Glenfiddich Fiddle Champion, 2-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion, and 2-time Canadian Maritime Fiddle Champion (all within a three-year period) - just to name a few. She'd rather perform, however, then discuss her trophies!

Here, the trio performs "Exhale", and we'll have more with Mari Black next week on 207.