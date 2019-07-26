When the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance recently gave out its literary awards, the book award for fiction went to Margaret Broucek for her novel The Futility Experts.

That would be an impressive accomplishment for any writer, but this is also Broucek's first book.

And, on top of all that, the book also won the Nicholas Schaffner Award for Music in Literature. It's a national award given by the nonprofit organzation Poets and Writers for a literary work that deals in some way with music.

For more information on Broucek, visit her website: http://www.margaretbroucek.com/