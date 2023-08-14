Maine man returns after spending past year on solo mission in war-torn Ukraine

Brad Hendrickson relied on donations and the kindness of strangers while he spent the past year on a solo mission rescuing people and animals in Ukraine.

BUCKFIELD, Maine — Brad Hendrickson had planned to convert a 2002 Chevrolet bus into a studio apartment on wheels when the news of Russia invading Ukraine first made headlines. That was in February of 2022.

Somewhere between the constant news coverage of attacks and the political, yet sometimes motivational, speeches that would follow, Hendrickson said he felt something inside of him shift.

“It's time to suit up and use all this stuff that you've been reading about and thinking about and praying about and learning about,” Hendrickson said. “There's clearly people in huge and hard and desperate need of a hand so, go.”

Hendrickson said a friend from college happened to know a family living in Ukraine and made the introduction. It was a couple and their son. Hendrickson called the wife, and her friend picked him up from an airport in Romania and brought him across the border into Ukraine.

“At the time, I had no idea how this was going to go,” Hendrickson said.

The couple introduced Hendrickson to some volunteers that were heading to the Far East of the country. He began tagging along with them. Eventually, he would buy a vehicle and carry out his own rescue missions. Sometimes he had a partner, other times he was alone.

For more than a year, Brad would put his military and medical experience to the test in some of the most dangerous parts of the country. He used money raised through a GoFundMe page to pay for his rescue missions.

“Some of the moments were very intense, very frightening, very loud, very chaotic. Then there were more routine tasks. There were animals and dogs that just needed food and to be pet,” Hendrickson said. “Some of it's over-the-top stuff and plenty of it is other boring routine tasks or deliveries.”

Hendrickson said even though he chose to be there, there were plenty of days when he asked himself why he was in the middle of a warzone.

“That was one of the more maddening factors,” Hendrickson said. “I wasn't there on orders, I wasn't there on any military capacity, I wasn't there with an aid organization. I didn't have to be there at any point. I could just go.”

Meanwhile, back in Maine, Brad’s bus and car were being stored on a friend’s property in Buckfield.

Seth Warren said he wasn’t surprised at all by his friend’s decision to pack a bag and run toward danger.

“My immediate response was, ‘Brad, go. God made you for this,'” Warren said. “He has a heart to help other people and bring peace wherever he can.”

Warren added Hendrickson was smart and quick on his feet.

“I wasn’t too worried about him,” Warren said.

After completing hundreds of rescue missions, by the spring of 2023, Hendrickson said there was little need for his help any longer.

“At this point, Ukraine had kind of gotten itself up and running,” Hendrickson said. “It was such a scramble at first.”

Brad said he’s been couch surfing since he’s been back in Maine. He was invited to stay at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish for two weeks but as of right now, he doesn’t have a permanent spot to stay.

“My plan had been to use the same air mattress I was using in [Ukraine] on the floor of this bus,” Hendrickson said. “It turns out the flooring of this [bus] is a fair bit different than I had anticipated.”

He said he’s hoping to connect with someone who can help him weatherize the bus, fix the floors, and raise the ceiling.

Hendrickson’s long-term goals include finishing his bachelor’s degree, attending a seminary, and extending his time in the U.S. Army by getting approved for an age waiver.

The combination would allow him to turn his bus into a mobile ministry and help other veterans navigate an all-too-common problem: addiction.

“I don't pretend to have all the answers,” Hendrickson said. “But I’d like to come alongside folks and say, ‘Hey, maybe we can work through a little bit of this together.'"

