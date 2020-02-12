Making restaurant-quality pizza in your own kitchen

Randy Forrester from Radici Una Pizzaria shares the secrets to making a delicious pizza.

PORTLAND, Maine — 2020 has been a difficult time for many restaurants. They've faced Covid-19 restrictions that have limited the hours of operation, caps on how many people can dine at a time and many have pivoted to take out. Radici Una Pizzaria in Portland faced an additional challenge, opening a new restaurant in the middle of a global pandemic.

Randy Forrester shows us how you can make restaurant-quality pizza at home.

Radici ‘Funghi’ Pizza

Serves One comfortably, Two as an appetizer

Ingredients:

8 oz pizza dough

4 oz cooked oyster mushroom

4 oz Pecorino Toscano (Mozzarella and Pecorino can be substituted)

2 oz Green Cabbage (lightly salted 30 minutes before using)

2 Garlic Cloves (sliced or chopped)

6-8 Basil Leaves

10-12 Oregano leaves

1 Tablespoon extra virgin Olive Oil

Flour for dusting

Method:

Preheat your oven to at least 450 degrees. For best results, higher temperature is encouraged but please do what you’re comfortable with!

After shaping your dough into a ball and letting it come to room temperature (it should almost double in volume), flour your surface and begin to stretch your dough, by hand or by rolling pin, as evenly as possible until it’s roughly 10-12 inches in diameter. Place stretched dough on a lightly floured sheet pan (we advise using a non-stick pan or a silicone mat on a regular pan).

Begin topping your pizza, first with basil and oregano (or herbs of your choosing), followed by the Pecorino Toscano and Cabbage, then pre-cooked mushrooms. Finish with garlic and olive oil.