Making good use of leftovers: Bacon lobster parmesan twice baked potatoes

PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer is the chef and owner of Archer's on the Pier in Rockland and joined us in the 207 kitchen. She wanted to share some dishes people can make using leftovers from other meals. She shared her recipe for bacon lobster parmesan twice baked potatoes.
Ingredients:
- 2 leftover baked potatoes
- 2 cups of leftover mashed potatoes
- 6-8 strips of cooked and crumbled bacon
- 1 cup chopped Maine lobster
- 1 cup shredded parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Scoop out the potato from the baked potatoes.
- Warm up mashed potatoes and the potato scooped out of the baked potatoes.
- Add ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese, bacon, and lobster to the mashed potatoes.
- Heap potato, cheese, bacon, and lobster mixture onto scooped-out baked potatoes in a baking pan.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper and add ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese on top.
- Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20-25 minutes.
- It goes great with grilled steak surf and turf.