Maine’s most famous lobsterwoman is now the subject of a book for kids

It’s one more laurel for someone whose story just keeps getting better.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Virginia Oliver, who at the age of 102 still goes out on Penobscot Bay to help her son catch lobsters, has had a memorable year.

She was featured in a congressional proclamation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, honoring her as, “perhaps the world’s oldest lobster harvester.” (If there’s anyone out there who’s older, please raise your hand and speak up.)

She was the subject of numerous news stories seen around the world. Oliver was also chosen to be the grand marshal of the Maine Lobster Festival parade in her hometown of Rockland.

And now, another feather in her cap: Her story has just been told in an illustrated book for children called “The Lobster Lady—Maine’s 102-year-old Legend.”

Two Maine residents, writer Barbara Walsh, and illustrator Shelby Crouse, collaborated on the project.

“I’ve been a journalist for 35-plus years,” Walsh said, “And when I saw 207’s segment on her last July, I kept watching it and I fell in love with her. And I thought, 'This is a children’s book.'”

How did the book come together? And why did Walsh and Crouse have to work with unusual speed? Watch 207's conversation to find out more.