PORTLAND, Maine — Times change and tastes change, and this week that point was driven home with the announcement that Allen’s Coffee Brandy, after decades of dominance, is no longer the best selling liquor in Maine. The new number one is Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. The Champagne of Maine has given way to Tastes Like Heaven, Burns Like Hell.

Travel outside of Maine and people have never even heard of Allen’s Coffee Brandy, much less made it the most popular liquor in their state. What’s the appeal? We looked into that question a few years ago. Have a seat, pour yourself the beverage of your choice, and take a look at what we found.