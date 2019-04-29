MASON TOWNSHIP, Maine — Tracyn Thayer is no stranger to the outdoors, but it's fair to say that being out in the elements on national television has tested her limits.

Thayer is one of ten contestants competing on the Outdoor Channel's new show called "The Brigade: Race To The Hudson." They go by canoe, following part of the York Factory Express Fur Trade Route, from the west coast of the U.S., to Hudson Bay in Canada.

"Ten of us that didn't know each other when we showed up the day before we launched our canoe," Thayer said. "Can we work together, can we learn to accept each other's differences and pull the strengths and get 750 miles in 28 days."

Tracyn is used to being outdoors around her Mason Township home and used to compete in multi-day races requiring things like mountain biking, hiking and canoeing. It's why her name came up as a good candidate for network television.

"An old sponsor of mine from when I used to race in expedition competitions called me and said 'hey I had a casting director call me and asked if I knew anyone that might be interested and I thought of you' and I thought ok here we go, tell me about it," Thayer said.

Of the 10 contestants on "The Brigade," Tracyn is the oldest woman and the second oldest overall at 50 years of age. It's what she hopes will resonate with fans and inspire others.

"Set a good example hopefully for other women my age that you can always seek an adventure," Thayer said. "It doesn't have to be a brigade. You can have a smaller scale Brigade, but hopefully inspire people to seek out something that's challenging."

Any contestants who make it to the end of the trade route will split a $500,000 prize. "The Brigade: Race To The Hudson" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on the Outdoor Channel.