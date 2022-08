Joanne Lannin profiles women who broke barriers in her new book “Who Let Them In.”

PORTLAND, Maine — Joanne Lannin is no stranger to the world of sports journalism and the challenges women can face in a male-dominated field.

She spent 22 years working for the Portland Press Herald and was the first woman sportswriter for the paper.

In her new book, “Who Let Them In, Pathbreaking Women in Journalism,” Lannin explores those challenges through the eyes of those women who knocked down barriers so others could succeed.