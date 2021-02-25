Maine World War II veteran remembers Iwo Jima and spreads joy through his singing

Private First Class Leroy Peasley served at Iwo Jima, a five-week battle that helped the United States win the war.

ROCKLAND, Maine — At 21-years-old, Private First Class Leroy Peasley landed on the shores of Iwo Jima. For five-weeks American and Japanese forces battled for the island leaving 7,000 Marines dead and another 20,000 wounded.

Peasley, from Rockland, didn't think he would live to see his next birthday. He worked helping injured men on the deck of the U.S.S. Callaway.

Peasley is 97-years-old and still lives in Rockland where he loves to sing and writing his own songs.