x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

Maine Things To Do | VFW Comedy Show, NAMIWalks Maine, Swine & Stein Brewfest

There are all kinds of events happening around our state the week of Oct. 4-9.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Oct. 4 through Oct. 9.


FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Portland VFW Comedy Show

Where: Portland Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859

When: 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

Hope Association Octoberfest Craft Fair

Where: The Armory, Rumford

When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

NAMIWalks Maine

Where: Capitol Park, Augusta

When: 9 a.m.

Swine & Stein Brewfest

Where: Downtown Gardiner

When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Maine Outdoor Film Festival at the Beach at Sugarloaf

Where: Sugarloaf

When: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

Paula Cole

Where: Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel

When: 7 p.m.

Related Articles

More 207 stories

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out