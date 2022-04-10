Maine Things To Do | VFW Comedy Show, NAMIWalks Maine, Swine & Stein Brewfest

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Oct. 4 through Oct. 9.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
Portland VFW Comedy Show
Where: Portland Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859
When: 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
Hope Association Octoberfest Craft Fair
Where: The Armory, Rumford
When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
NAMIWalks Maine
Where: Capitol Park, Augusta
When: 9 a.m.
Swine & Stein Brewfest
Where: Downtown Gardiner
When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Maine Outdoor Film Festival at the Beach at Sugarloaf
Where: Sugarloaf
When: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
Paula Cole
Where: Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel
When: 7 p.m.