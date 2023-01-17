x
Maine Things To Do | Snodeo, Classic Rock Orchestra, Introduction to Beekeeping

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around the state the week of Jan. 17 through Jan. 23.

MAINE, USA — Maine Things To Do the week of Jan. 17 through Jan. 23.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Snodeo

Where: Rangeley 

When: Thursday - Sunday 

It’s Only a Play

Where: Lewiston Auburn Community Little Theatre in Auburn

When: Jan. 19 through Jan. 22 and Jan. 26 through Jan. 29

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Dinner Theater 

Where: Kora Shrine Center in Lewiston

When: 5 p.m.

Snowshoe Tour of Pleasant Hill

Where: Pleasant Hill Preserve in Scarborough

When: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

Classic Rock Orchestra

Where: Gracie Theatre in Bangor

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Introduction to Beekeeping

Where: Viles Arboretum in Augusta

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

Indoor Insanity 5K

When: USM Field House in Gorham

When: Registration starts at 7:15 a.m. and races start at 8 a.m.

Carter’s XC Ski Wooden Ski Day

Where: Bethel

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

