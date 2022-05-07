x
Maine Things To Do | July 5 to July 11

Plenty of events are scheduled around the state this week including the Maine Potato Blossom Festival and Puffin Palooza.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: July 5 - July 11

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Maine International Film Festival
Where: Waterville
When: July 8 - July 17

Maine Moxie Festival
Where: Lisbon Falls
When: July 8 - July 10

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Maine Potato Blossom Festival
Where: Fort Fairfield
When: July 9 - July 17

Norway Music and Arts Festival
Where: Main St., Norway
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Desert of Maine Music Festival
Where: Freeport
When: 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The Harrison Community Fair
Where: Central Lake Park
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pick Your Own Lavender
Where: Sweet Dreams Lavender Farm, St. Albans
When: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Craft Beer Tour
Where: Wiscasset
When: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Puffin Palooza
Where: Seabird Institute, Bremen
When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Ossipee Valley Horse Show
Where: Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds, Hiram
When: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Maine Cancer Foundation's Tri for a Cure

Where: Southern Maine Community College, South Portland
When: 7:30 a.m.

