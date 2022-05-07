PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: July 5 - July 11
FRIDAY, JULY 8
Maine International Film Festival
Where: Waterville
When: July 8 - July 17
Maine Moxie Festival
Where: Lisbon Falls
When: July 8 - July 10
SATURDAY, JULY 9
Maine Potato Blossom Festival
Where: Fort Fairfield
When: July 9 - July 17
Norway Music and Arts Festival
Where: Main St., Norway
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Desert of Maine Music Festival
Where: Freeport
When: 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The Harrison Community Fair
Where: Central Lake Park
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Pick Your Own Lavender
Where: Sweet Dreams Lavender Farm, St. Albans
When: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Craft Beer Tour
Where: Wiscasset
When: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Puffin Palooza
Where: Seabird Institute, Bremen
When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 10
Ossipee Valley Horse Show
Where: Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds, Hiram
When: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Maine Cancer Foundation's Tri for a Cure
Where: Southern Maine Community College, South Portland
When: 7:30 a.m.
