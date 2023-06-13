x
Maine Things To Do | Fishin' for Fashion Show, Junk in the Trunk Sales, Wings and Wheels

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of June 13 through 19.

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although, a two week's notice is better.

Maine Things to Do the week of June 13 through June 19.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

10th Annual Claw Down Lobster Bite Competition

Where: Boothbay Harbor

When: 6 to 9 p.m. 

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Waldoboro 250th Anniversary

Where: Waldoboro

When: June 16 to 18, all-day events

Winthrop Maine Historical Society Cookie Walk

Where: Winthrop

When: June 16 to 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

39th Annual Trek Across Maine

Where: Brunswick

When: June 16 to 18

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Fishin’ For Fashion Show

Where: Boothbay Harbor

When: 2 p.m.

Junk in the Trunk Sales

Where: Windham

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Brunswick Landing’s Wings & Wheels

Where: Brunswick

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Family Fun Night

Where: Fort Williams Park, Cape Elizabeth

When: 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

5th Annual York Car Show

Where: York

When: 8 a.m. 

