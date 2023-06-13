Maine Things To Do | Fishin' for Fashion Show, Junk in the Trunk Sales, Wings and Wheels

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although, a two week's notice is better.
Maine Things to Do the week of June 13 through June 19.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
10th Annual Claw Down Lobster Bite Competition
Where: Boothbay Harbor
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Waldoboro 250th Anniversary
Where: Waldoboro
When: June 16 to 18, all-day events
Winthrop Maine Historical Society Cookie Walk
Where: Winthrop
When: June 16 to 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
39th Annual Trek Across Maine
Where: Brunswick
When: June 16 to 18
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Fishin’ For Fashion Show
Where: Boothbay Harbor
When: 2 p.m.
Junk in the Trunk Sales
Where: Windham
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunswick Landing’s Wings & Wheels
Where: Brunswick
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Family Fun Night
When: 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
5th Annual York Car Show
Where: York
When: 8 a.m.